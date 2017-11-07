Protests erupt at JCPS meeting
Shouts and protests of "black kids matter" interrupted a Nov. 7 Jefferson County School Board meeting. It came as one school board member was hoping to begin the process of removing J-Town police from Jeffersontown high school after a fight.
WHAS 11:43 PM. EST November 07, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
UofL coaches stand behind Tom Jurich
-
Tyra named acting Athletic Director at UofL
-
FEMA takes back thousands in hurricane aid money
-
City's one step closer to soccer stadium reality
-
Indiana police officer fires at actor
-
First Alert StormTeam: Wednesday Outlook
-
Long-time Shelbyville store closing up shop
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
UofL goes forward with process to fire Pitino
More Stories
-
I-65S at Jefferson St. closed until AM after semi…Nov. 7, 2017, 8:51 p.m.
-
Clark Co. voters say no to $95M referendum in…Nov. 7, 2017, 8:05 p.m.
-
Police investigate Fordhaven Road homicideNov. 7, 2017, 7:27 p.m.