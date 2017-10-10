Protesters want answers in police involved shooting of robbery suspect (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Dozens of protesters stood on the steps of Metro Hall asking for justice for the suspect LMPD officers shot and killed Sunday night. The incident happened at the Fern Valley Industrial Park on Fern Valley Road.

"This is an outrage against this community,” one protester said.

It’s not the first time this group has gathered on the steps of Metro Hall speaking out against the Louisville Metro Police Department.

"This police force needs to be accountable to the community and we need to break the silence,” another speaker said.

The group said they're tired of what they call police brutality within Metro Louisville.

"Within three seconds, we see Corey shot down. No words, no anything, no warning,” Black Lives Matter member Chanelle Helm said.

The rally came one day after police released body cam video in the shooting of 24-year-old Corey Boykin.

The incident happened while police responded to a call of a possible robbery. Officers said the suspect walked out of the business with a gun raised.

Protesters say officers fired too fast.

"We can see in the body camera footage, there was no chance for Cobo to react. There was no chance for him, as they say, to give him a chance,” protester Julia Adams said.

"This is something that is affecting the community. It’s affecting us on an individual level,” protester Truman Harris said.

LMPD released body camera footage which shows multiple angles of the shooting. Seconds before shots are fired, it's unclear if officers told Boykin to put his weapon down. That's what protesters said bothers them most.

"He was a person. He was somebody's son and he deserves to be treated fairly and this have to stop,” one protester said.

The Public Integrity Unit is investigating the shooting. The two officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.

