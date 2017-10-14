Protest against team owner planned for LouCity game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A protest is expected at Louisville City FC's final home game of the season Saturday.
The protest concerns one of the team owners, John Neace.
Neace owns a real estate development company that's working with the Charlestown mayor to raze the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood and put up a new development.
Those who live there plan to call on Louisville to deny funding for a new soccer stadium.
