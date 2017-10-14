WHAS
Close

Protest against team owner planned for LouCity game

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 8:47 AM. EDT October 14, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A protest is expected at Louisville City FC's final home game of the season Saturday.

The protest concerns one of the team owners, John Neace.

Neace owns a real estate development company that's working with the Charlestown mayor to raze the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood and put up a new development.

Those who live there plan to call on Louisville to deny funding for a new soccer stadium.

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories