WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Programming alert: Wednesday's General Hospital will Jan. 19

WHAS 11:58 AM. EST January 18, 2017

Due to President Obama's final news conference, Wednesday's General Hospital will air Jan. 19.

(© 2017 WHAS)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories