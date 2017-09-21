Proclamations tackle emerging issue of grandparents being cut off

(Photo: iStock images)

ST. PETERSBURG, FL – All over the country, local and state governments are acknowledging a big family issue affecting millions of people -- grandparents getting cut off from seeing their grandchildren.

It might sound crazy to you if you grew up with grandparents in your life. But, more and more children are being kept at bay from their grands even when they are alive and well.

The reason? It’s different for every family – anywhere from minor disputes, to a death of a parent, to a divorce and many more issues.

Now, politicians are starting to try and bring awareness to the issue. They are declaring June 14th as Grandparent Alienation Awareness Day.

A verbatim proclamation from Indiana and several cities in Florida read in part, “Alienation takes advantage of the innocent and impressionable, as well as the suggestibility and dependency of a child depriving children of their right to love and be loved by their extended family; and mental health professionals agree that the negative effects of alienation can follow a child into adulthood with tragic consequences …”

It also says, “Alienation behaviors are frequently present in high-conflict divorces, separations, asymmetrical custody arrangements, and in intact marriages, often causing mental and emotional anguish to children …”

In August, we told you about a group founded to help alienated grandparents with their grief.

Alienated Grandparents Anonymous has 101 support groups worldwide. They are in all 50 states and 19 different countries.

The goal of AGA is to bring alienated grandparents, parents and grandchildren back together.

© 2017 WTSP-TV