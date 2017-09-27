Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Body Language Explained
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went public with their relationship at the Invictus Games. Body language expert Patti Wood analyzed their behavior to determine if they are in love. Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) shares the story.
WHAS 12:06 PM. EDT September 27, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
UofL athletic board member says fans paying the price
-
Bob Valvano gives his take on FBI investigation of NCAA coaches
-
Pitino's future in question?
-
Is this the end of UofL basketball? Business owners worry
-
NCAA Basketball Investigation: Breaking down the FBI's findings
-
Don't Fall For This Netflix Scam
-
Home video brings 1938 Gettysburg reunion to life
-
Larry Wilder on the Federal indictments against college basketball
-
EXCLUSIVE: UofL's AD Jurich walking into Grawemeyer Hall, asked about FBI investigation
-
What we learned NFL Week 3: Protests in spotlight
More Stories
-
UofL Athletic Director Jurich, Coach Pitino placed…Sep 27, 2017, 11:23 a.m.
-
Three adults missing in Elizabethtown.Sep 27, 2017, 1:38 p.m.
-
UofL athletics board member: We need to carefully…Sep 26, 2017, 11:26 p.m.