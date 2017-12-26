Close Power restored in the Highlands after morning outage WHAS 5:46 AM. EST December 27, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Power is back on for customers in the Highlands after an unexpected outage Wednesday morning.LG&E restored power n in the area near Bardstown Road and Cherokee Parkway at around 5:45 a.m.There is no word on what caused the outage. © 2017 WHAS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage UofL coaches stand behind Tom Jurich Tyra named acting Athletic Director at UofL FEMA takes back thousands in hurricane aid money City's one step closer to soccer stadium reality Indiana police officer fires at actor First Alert StormTeam: Wednesday Outlook Long-time Shelbyville store closing up shop Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas UofL goes forward with process to fire Pitino More Stories LMPD: Don't create opportunities for criminals after… Dec 26, 2017, 4:48 p.m. Recording studio owner seeking help in identifying intruder Dec 26, 2017, 5:30 p.m. Teen defying doctor's expectations after sword accident Dec 26, 2017, 11:10 p.m.
