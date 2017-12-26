WHAS
Power restored in the Highlands after morning outage

WHAS 5:46 AM. EST December 27, 2017

Power is back on for customers in the Highlands after an unexpected outage Wednesday morning.

LG&E restored power n in the area near Bardstown Road and Cherokee Parkway at around 5:45 a.m.

There is no word on what caused the outage.
 

