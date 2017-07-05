Yarmuth plans health care town hall

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Kentucky’s 3rd District Congressman, John Yarmuth, is hosting a town hall Sunday. The Louisville Democrat will focus on healthcare when he meets with constituents from 3 until 4:30 p.m. Sunday in Knights Hall on the campus of Bellarmine University.

Currently, legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as “Obamacare”, has stalled in the Senate.

“I want to hear whether people are more receptive to single payer, Medicare for all plan right now than they were before," said Congressman Yarmuth. “I want to know whether they think the government ought to be more or less involved, so I'm really interested in a wider array of opinions.”

People are asked to RSVP for the event. You can find more information here.

© 2017 WHAS-TV