White nationalist leader pleads guilty in Trump rally case

Associated Press , WHAS 5:48 PM. EDT July 19, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A white nationalist has been fined, ordered to attend anger management classes and given a suspended jail sentence, resolving allegations that he physically harassed a woman who protested at a Donald Trump rally in Louisville last year.

Media outlets report that 26-year-old Matthew Heimbach entered an Alford plea, which enables him to maintain innocence while acknowledging that there's sufficient evidence to convince a jury he's guilty of second-degree disorderly conduct.

Heimbach, of Paoli, Indiana, is chairman of the Traditionalist Worker Party. Along with anger management classes and a fine of $145, he was ordered Wednesday to have no contact with the victim. Jefferson County District Judge Stephanie Pearce Burke waived a 90-day sentence on the condition he not re-offend within two years.

© 2017 Associated Press

