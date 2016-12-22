What Gov. Pence is doing for Christmas

Indiana Gov. and Vice President-elect Mike Pence serves food to those in need at Wheeler Mission Ministries in Indianapolis on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. (Photo: Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar)

(INDY STAR) -- Vice President-elect Mike Pence joined other volunteers on the serving line during lunchtime Wednesday at Wheeler Mission Ministries in Downtown Indianapolis.

Pence, who has visited the organization that serves the homeless community several times, said he and President-elect Donald Trump will focus on getting people “that have been left behind in this economy back to work.”

“It also means we’re going to need to continue to provide the resources for social service organizations that come alongside our most vulnerable citizens,” Pence said, “and I’m confident working with the Congress we’ll continue to do that.”

Pence said he decided to come to Wheeler Mission as families prepare to celebrate Christmas.

“I know that Hoosiers in big cities and small towns are taking time this week to reach out to those less fortunate with a charitable contribution, donate some time and just know even in these times where we have record employment in the state of Indiana and a growing economy, there are still many men and women in our state that are hurting, many families that are struggling,” Pence said.

Stephen Kerr, the organization’s chief development officer, recalled the governor stopping by the mission a few years ago when Central Indiana was hit by a major ice storm and blizzard.

“No announcement. No media,” Kerr said. “He just showed up to say ‘How are you guys doing?' ”

“He’s here to serve,” he went on to say, “just like everybody else.”

Pence also detailed his Christmas plans when speaking to media after the event, including a surprise announcement.

Before Pence heads to Washington, D.C., he’ll serve as father of the groom.

Pence on Wednesday revealed plans to host his son’s wedding at the governor’s residence next week. Pence's son, Michael, a second lieutenant in the Marine Corps, will marry his fiancée, Sarah Whiteside.

“It’s going to be a very special time, as it is for every Hoosier family,” Pence said.

Pence described the event as a “small, little, intimate ceremony just for immediate family.”

The couple met in 2013 in a political science class at Purdue University. Whiteside has joined the family at several campaign events, including the Republican National Convention where her future father-in-law formally accepted his party’s nomination for vice president.

The wedding comes amid preparation for festivities surrounding the inauguration of Trump and Pence in January.