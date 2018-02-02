‘We are doing Putin's job for him': McCain responds to Trump, release of memo

Sen. John McCain (Photo: KPNX)

Sen. John McCain released a statement Friday saying the investigation by Special Council Robert Mueller into Russia’s alleged interferences into the 2016 election “must proceed unimpeded.”

McCain’s statement came shortly after President Trump approved the release of a memo alleging the FBI and Department of Justice abused authority in spying on his campaign.

The declassified documents, authored by the Republican majority on the House Intelligence Committee, were reportedly released with no redactions minutes after his approval.

"I think it’s a disgrace,” Trump said. "A lot of people should be ashamed of themselves."

McCain said while there’s no evidence that Russia affected the outcome of the 2016 election, he fears they "succeeded in fueling political discord and dividing us from one another."

"The latest attacks on the FBI and Department of Justice serve no American interests – no party’s, no president’s, only Putin’s," McCain said. "The American people deserve to know all of the facts surrounding Russia’s ongoing efforts to subvert our democracy."

The Arizona senator said that is why Mueller’s investigation must go on without interruption.

"Our nation’s elected officials, including the president, must stop looking at this investigation through the warped lens of politics and manufacturing partisan sideshows," McCain said.

McCain finished his statement by saying if the country continued to "undermine our own rule of law," then "we are doing Putin’s job for him."

