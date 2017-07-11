VP Mike Pence to visit Lexington, Ky.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WHAS11) -- On Wednesday, July 12, Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Lexington, Ky. to meet with small business owners and local job creators about the need to repeal and replace Obamacare.

The Vice President will be joined by Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin, Representative Andy Barr (KY-06), and Representative Brett Guthrie (KY-02). The Vice President will be participating in a listening session with leaders in the community whose businesses and employees have been adversely affected by Obamacare.

The Vice President will conclude his visit with formal remarks.

