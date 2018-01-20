WHAS
Lawmakers pointing fingers in wake of government shutdown

WHAS 6:43 AM. EST January 20, 2018

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) -  The Federal Government officially shut-down at midnight Friday night, and now lawmakers are all pointing fingers.

President Trump took to Twitter to express his frustration with what he  believes caused the shutdown.

 

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also said Democrats forced the shutdown for "irresponsible political gain."

U.S. Senator of Indiana Joe Donnelly, a Democrat, released a statement in regards to the shutdown reading in full:

"The most basic duty of Congress is to fund the federal government, and I voted to keep the government running. I am incredibly disappointed Congress failed to prevent a shutdown. Like in 2013, I'm going to work with my colleagues in a bipartisan manner to reopen the government, and I will donate my take-home pay during the shutdown to charity in Indiana." 

 

 

