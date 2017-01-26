Trump to propose 20% Mexican border tax to pay for wall

President Trump points to members of the media while sitting at his desk on Air Force One upon his arrival at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.,Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP)

WASHINGTON — President Trump's plan for a wall along the Mexican border will be financed through a 20% border tax on all imports from the southern neighbor, the White House said Thursday.

“It clearly provides the funding and does so in a way that the American taxpayer is wholly respected," White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters. “We are probably the only major country that doesn’t treat imports this way.”

Spicer announced the policy proposal in an unannounced "gaggle" with reporters on Air Force One on Thursday, underscoring just how quickly the Trump White House is churning out policy proposals in his first week in office.

“Right now our country’s policy is to tax exports and let imports flow freely in, which is ridiculous," Spicer said.

He gave few details, and described it as a beginning of a process that would be part of overall tax reform. But he did describe the proposal as a decision that President Trump had made in a dovetailing of his signature policies of curtailing illegal immigration and enacting more protectionist trade policies.

The plan would need congressional approval.

The U.S. trade deficit with Mexico is was $49.2 billion in 2015, according to the U.S. Trade Representative. Though Spicer didn't explain how the tax would work, the principle is similar to a border adjustment tax currently being discussed in Congress, which would heavily tax imports but give a tax credit on exports.

Spicer ran through the math by applying 20% to the difference, coming up with nearly $10 billion a year.

The United States could "easily pay for the wall just through that mechanism alone. That’s really going to provide the funding,” he said.

Actual imports from Mexico totaled $316.4 billion in 2015.

