Trump slams 'watered down travel ban,' calls for tougher immigration executive order

President Donald Trump speaks at a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, May 29, 2017 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Olivier Douliery - Pool/Getty Images) (Photo: Pool, 2017 Getty Images)

(ABC NEWS) -- President Trump is arguing that the U.S. Department of Justice should have pushed his "original" travel ban, or sought a tougher version of the executive order intended to temporarily bar citizens of six predominately Muslim countries from entering the United States, and not the "watered down, politically correct version" now in front of the Supreme Court.

Trump's tweets this morning are an attack on his Justice Department and that executive order, which he signed.

The Trump administration Thursday appealed to the Supreme Court to review and reinstate the travel ban, hoping the court will overturn lower-court rulings that have stalled the executive order from being implemented.

Referring to the executive order as a "travel ban," Trump also refuted what his administration officials and spokespeople have said in the past about the executive order.

"People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN!," Trump said this morning.

In a Jan. 31 press briefing, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said the president's executive order is "not a travel ban."

"I think the president has talked about extreme vetting and the need to keep America safe for a very, very long time. At the same time, he's also made very clear that this is not a Muslim ban. It's not a travel ban. It's a vetting system to keep America safe -- that's it, plain and simple," Spicer said then.

Trump's tweets come after the weekend's deadly terrorist attack in London.

