Close Trump says US considering 'pretty severe things' in response to North Korean missile threat AP , WHAS 5:02 AM. EDT July 06, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST WARSAW, Poland (AP) - Trump says US considering 'pretty severe things' in response to North Korean missile threat. © 2017 Associated Press CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Teen recovering after mysterious illness left him unable to walk Techy gorilla brings awareness to species Man finds dog buried alive on Georgia trail Murray State University explosion School board votes to close two Jeffersonville elementary schools KY horse owners want more firework regulations after horses injured Holcomb expands drug treatment Jared's weather forecast 7/5/17 Police haze naked man at train station West Louisville restaurants find recipe for success More Stories Occasional rain today, strong storms possible Friday… Feb 13, 2016, 5:56 p.m. Trump says US considering 'pretty severe things' in… Jul. 6, 2017, 5:02 a.m. School board votes to close two Jeffersonville… Jul. 5, 2017, 11:26 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs