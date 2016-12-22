Trump names Conway White House counselor

(USA Today)--Donald Trump appointed campaign manager Kellyanne Conway to a high-ranking White House position on Thursday while also wading into an Israeli-Palestinian dispute at the United Nations.

In appointing Conway as counselor to the president, Trump said she "has been a trusted adviser and strategist who played a crucial role in my victory. She is a tireless and tenacious advocate of my agenda and has amazing insights on how to effectively communicate our message."

As he prepared for another set of transition meetings on Thursday, Trump also issued a statement criticizing a proposed United Nations Security Council resolution seeking to halt Israeli settlements on land disputed with the Palestinians.

"As the United States has long maintained, peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians will only come through direct negotiations between the parties, and not through the imposition of terms by the United Nations," Trump said. "This (proposal) puts Israel in a very poor negotiating position and is extremely unfair to all Israelis."

Trump and aides had talked to Conway about becoming White House press secretary, but she sought a more advisory position. Some aides had criticized Conway for making public criticism of secretary of State candidate Mitt Romney, and at one time Conway talked about taking a job outside the Trump administration, perhaps with a newly formed pro-Trump political organization.

In thanking the president-elect for an "amazing opportunity" to be presidential counselor, Conway said that "a Trump presidency will bring real change to Washington and to Americans across this great nation. I am humbled and honored to play a role in helping transform the movement he has led into a real agenda of action and results."

The transition team said that Trump's victory last month "shattered the glass ceiling for women. Conway is the first female campaign manager of either major party to win a presidential general election."

Conway now becomes the highest-ranking woman in Trump's White House.

Trump made the Conway announcement before another day of meetings at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla.