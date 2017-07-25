Trump attacks Attorney General Jeff Sessions for failing to investigate Hillary Clinton

U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Attorney General Jeff Sessions (R) attend a panel discussion on an opioid and drug abuse in the Roosevelt Room of the White House March 29, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images) (Photo: Pool, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON – Infuriated by the ongoing Russia investigations, President Trump continued to attack his own attorney general on Tuesday, accusing Jeff Sessions of failing to investigate former election opponent Hillary Clinton and officials who have leaked information to news reporters.

"Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers!" Trump said in an early morning tweet storm.

During a series of tweets, Trump also criticized Sessions for not pursuing reports from early this year that officials in Ukraine also sought to interfere in the election, in a tweet that referenced Fox News host Sean Hannity.

"Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump campaign - 'quietly working to boost Clinton,'" Trump tweeted. "So where is the investigation A.G. @seanhannity."

The president is still angry with Sessions, a long-time political supporter, for recusing himself from the federal investigation into whether Trump associates colluded with Russians who sought to interfere in last year's election.

Despite days of public criticism, Sessions has said he will not resign his post. Tuesday's tweetstorm comes one day after Trump described Sessions as "beleaguered."

It would be highly unusual for an administration to investigate its former opponent in an election. And it's extremely unusual for the request to come from a sitting president.

Many supporters of President Barack Obama asked that he investigate the George W. Bush administration over allegations of torture; Obama declined.

The FBI did probe Clinton's use of private email during years as secretary of State, and did not recommend charges. Trump himself said shortly after the election that he would not pursue legal action against Clinton.

Some political analysts believe Trump is putting the pressure on Sessions because he wants to bring in a new attorney general who can then remove special counsel Robert Mueller, who is charge of the Russia investigation.



"This is about getting to Mueller," tweeted John Weaver, a political consultant who worked for Ohio Gov. John Kasich during the 2016 Republican presidential primaries.

Trump's ire did not stop with Sessions, though – he also went after FBI official Andrew McCabe over his wife's political career; Jill McCabe ran for the Virginia State Senate and received political contributions from Cllnton allies. McCabe served as acting FBI director after Trump fired James Comey in May.

In another post, Trump again attacked the Russia investigation while defending his senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who denied involvement with Russia after meeting with Senate investigators.

"Jared Kushner did very well yesterday in proving he did not collude with the Russians," Trump tweeted. "Witch Hunt. Next up, 11 year old Barron Trump!"

