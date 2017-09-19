Top Ky. Democrat to run for Pike Co. judge-executive

PIKE CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- The top Democrat in the Republican-led Kentucky Senate is looking to switch jobs by running for judge-executive in Pike County.

Senate Minority leader Ray Jones, originally from Pikeville, has been in the Kentucky Senate since 2001 and has been the minority leader for three years.

He was re-elected to a four-year term in 2016.

Jones will keep his Senate Seat during the campaign

If he wins, Jones would leave his leadership role in the Senate giving Republicans a chance to grab even more power in Frankfort.

Right now the GOP holds a 27 to 11 advantage in the Senate, a Super Majority in the House and control of the governor’s office.

