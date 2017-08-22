Time to ham it up at Kentucky State Fair

2017 Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - It's time to ham it up at the Kentucky State Fair.



The Kentucky Farm Bureau will hold the 54th annual Country Ham Breakfast and Auction on Thursday at the Kentucky Exposition Center.



The breakfast showcases the best of Kentucky agriculture. The state fair's grand champion country ham will be available at the auction. The proceeds will benefit a Kentucky charity chosen by the winner.



The event typically draws more than 1,500 guests from across the state.



The winning ham sold for $600,000 last year. Since the event began in 1964, the Kentucky Farm Bureau has raised nearly $10 million for statewide charities.

© 2017 Associated Press