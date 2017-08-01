Tillerson says he's comfortable in job and with Trump

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks during the 22nd World Petroleum Congress opening ceremony on July 9, 2017 in Istanbul. (Photo: OZAN KOSE/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is acknowledging differences with President Donald Trump but he says he's comfortable in his job and in his relationship with the commander in chief.

Speaking to reporters at the State Department on Tuesday, Tillerson sought to dispel speculation that he is frustrated and looking for a way out. He says he and Trump have had policy disagreements, notably over the Iran nuclear deal, which the president opposes.

Still, Tillerson says Trump has expressed confidence in him and often calls him late at night and on weekends seeking his input on various foreign policy matters. Tillerson says he wouldn't be doing his job if he didn't express his views, even when they conflict with those of the president.

