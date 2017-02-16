Testimony heard in Frankfort against criminal justice reform

Testimony hearings in Frankfort regarding criminal justice reform.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- For the first time since an unlikely coalition pitched criminal justice reform, voices of those opposed testified against the plan that would create more second chances for convicted felons.

Governor Matt Bevin went to bat for Senate Bill 120 but families of crime victims and even some Republican Senators voiced their concerns.

When the governor and others introduced Senate Bill 120 there were a lot of smiles and a celebratory mood. The coalition included conservative Republicans arm-in-arm with the ACLU; this showed the plan had promise. On Thursday the hearing struck a more solemn tone.

“There is no such thing as a perfect piece of legislation. There never will be. There are some things in here that some would probably say maybe it shouldn’t be all that and others say it’s not enough of all that but it is a good piece of legislation,” Governor Matt Bevin said.

Governor Bevin pitched SB 120 that would create drug treatment programs and jobs and job training to some felons.

It would also create options for parole and probation officials to have flexibility in dealing with those trying to return to life outside of prison.

But while the bill had built up steam, a pair of victim’s families testified that they felt their view was being run over in the name of criminal justice reform.

“I’ve heard a lot today about the criminals but unfortunately for the crime victims it feels like SB 120 is balancing the budget on our backs,” Carrie Cox, a murder victim’s sister, said.

Cox admitted the system needs reforming. The men who killed her brother spent less than a decade of a life sentence behind bars.

But she and former police officer, Republican Senator Danny Carroll, voiced frustration with the tone taken towards catering to those who had been the perpetrator of crimes against innocent people.

“It’s a little bit insulting to me that we’re taking that tone and the felons aren’t the true victims here…they knew what they were doing when they did it and that just really concerns me,’ Sen. Danny Carroll, (R)-Dis. 2, said.

Supporters said the mother of a victim was on the coalition that wrote this plan.

Labor Secretary Derrick Ramsey descried the worst thing in the world is a “beaten down man” and that without a realistic shot and a new life outside of prison the odds were against those looking to avoid offending again and returning back to prison.

“But for those that are willing to get out here and work and do their part we’ve got to give them a second chance,” Sec. Derrick Ramsey, Kentucky Department of Labor, said.

The hearing lasted two hours and still it wasn’t enough time to complete testimony. Late Thursday afternoon, Kentucky Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman, Sen. Whitney Westerfield said they would not continue SB120 testimony. To insure enough time is available for witnesses, Sen. Westerfield said the committee would likely continue discussions next week.

