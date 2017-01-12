Stivers stands behind UofL Bill even after SACS letter

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The letter critical of Governor Matt Bevin’s handling of the University of Louisville Board of Trustees would have had no impact on Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers’ the legislation to restructure the Board.

President Stivers was the architect behind SB12 which passed Saturday. The law will create a new 10 member governing body for UofL. Those members will be nominated by the governor then the Kentucky Senate will hold confirmation hearings to fill the positions.

A debate over SB12 lasted two hours Saturday in the House of Representatives before it passed on a near-party-line vote. Democrats urged GOP lawmakers to wait for a letter from the accreditation agency, SACS, before voting on the plan.

The letter, which arrived Wednesday, was critical of Governor Bevin’s actions blaming those actions for placing the University on probation. But SACS made no mention of a lack of racial or political diversity that had been the focus of lawsuits for more than a year. President Robert Stivers found that a telling aspect of the SACS letter.

“It is well known, and no one disputes that. It was out of compliance from both racial and political diversity but SACS complains about the governor trying to correct that problem," said Stivers.

The architect behind SB

12 insists that his plan is a first step to ending the probation and that he would not have changed the legislation had he seen the SACS letter before both chambers voted.

“Because this was all related to actions that were not related to legislative actions. There is a major difference, from what I understand in my discussions with SACS, between Executive Branch actions and Legislative Branch actions,” Stivers said.

He stressed appointees needing Senate confirmation should be seen by SACS as a safeguard.

The Postsecondary Education Nominating Committee meets Friday to consider appointees to the new UofL Board of Trustees.

