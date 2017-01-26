Speaker's GOP social media advice: 'You're not Donald Trump'

Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma attends a conference committee meeting about amendments to the controversial Religious Freedom Restoration Act at the State Capitol April 2, 2015 in Indianapolis. (Photo: Aaron P. Bernstein, 2015 Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma says Rep. Jim Lucas has met with domestic violence prevention advocates after posting misogynistic jokes on Facebook.



Bosma said Thursday the Seymour Republican won't be punished after apologizing and deleting the posts.



One post showed a woman sprayed in the face with pepper spray. A caption read: "PARTICIPATION TROPHIES. NOW IN LIQUID FORM." Another showed a woman in a car trunk, accompanied by a boorish joke.



Lucas was one of several public officials across the U.S. facing backlash for social media postings that mocked women's marches protesting President Donald Trump.



Bosma also gave remedial social media training to Republicans and emphasized that they can't get away with the same Twitter antics as Trump.



He started tutorials by saying: "You're not Donald Trump."

