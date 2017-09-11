Son of state senator sues to overturn legislative office ban

Senator Dan Seum (Photo: Lyons, Mary, Custom)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The son of a prominent state senator in Kentucky has asked a federal judge to overturn a decision to ban him from the third floor of the legislative office building.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Dan Seum Jr. filed the lawsuit last week against Republican House Speaker Jeff Hoover and LRC Director David Byerman. Seum is the son of state Sen. Dan Seum, the chairman of the Senate Republican Caucus.

Hoover issued the ban in February after some legislative aides reported Seum Jr. made racially offensive comments while in the lobby. Seum Jr. called it a misunderstanding, saying some staffers overheard him quoting a racist comment that he condemns.

Seum said the ban prevents him from talking with lawmakers as the director of veterans affairs for Kentuckians for Medical Marijuana.

