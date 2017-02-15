Some say Ky. House bill targets attorney general

Attorney General Andy Beshear

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A fight in Frankfort could impact your family if they’re the focus of a class action lawsuit.

Supporters of House Bill 281 argue their plan will guarantee Kentucky gets the most out of their legal fights but Attorney General Andy Beshear warned that it will tie his hands as he fights big business in the name of Commonwealth citizens.

It was billed as Attorney General Transparency but some Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee questioned whether the sponsor was hiding a motive behind his HB 281.

“This is not in any way an attack on Attorney General Beshear this is to protect the public interest cases that Kentucky brings, and it’s to ensure that we have the proper lawyers to do it,” Rep. Jason Nemes (R), Kentucky House Dist.33, said.

Freshman Republican Representative Jason Nemes described the plan that would make more open the effort of an Attorney General to hire outside attorneys when fighting lawsuits.House Bill 2-81 would change the way those

contracted lawyers were paid creating a tiered system and a cap on awards.

Those arguing for the bill included the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and former Florida Attorney General Bill McCollum who brought a first of its kind similar plan to the Sunshine State.

“It’s not that General Beshear has been doing anything that’s inappropriate…It’s not because General Conway did…I did it when I was attorney general of Florida and I wasn’t doing it because I thought I was doing anything inappropriate,” bill McColleum (R), Former Florida Attorney General, said.

That theme repeated itself, not a surprise considering the recent history between General Beshear and Republican Governor Matt Bevin.

“I’m not in any way attacking my friend Attorney General Andy Beshear that’s not what this is about. This is about good government.” Rep. Nemes said.

But General Beshear shied from the feud instead accusing the chamber of commerce lobbyists of pushing the plan to help big businesses who fund them.

His argument was that open records requests, while the cases were being fought, would allow opponents an unfair strategical advantage and he questioned whether the plan’s financial constraints would prevent him from hiring the best legal minds on any given case.

“I don’t feel that this is a bill that is about targeting me,” Beshear said. “I think this is a bill that’s about preventing me from being able to seek justice on behalf of Kentuckians against multinational corporations that cause them harm.”

The bill passed down party lines but several Republicans voiced concern over some aspects of the plan warning that they would vote no if Representative Nemes did not “tweak” portions before the full House votes.

Representative Nemes said he plans to look into the concerns and may make changes to the bill.

(© 2017 WHAS)