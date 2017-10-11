Sen. Rand Paul talks tax reform with Louisville business leaders

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Senator Rand Paul was in Louisville Wednesday and said he's excited about an upcoming announcement on Thursday from President Donald Trump concerning healthcare.



“I'll be out the White House tomorrow morning for a big announcement from the President who I've been working with for about nine months on this idea legalizing individuals to buy insurance across state lines, through what are called health associations,” said Senator Paul.



Health Associations are group health insurance plans. The Senator said he hasn't seen the contents of the order yet, but mentioned the expected order just one day after President Donald Trump tweeted:



“Since Congress can't get its act together on healthcare, I will be using the power of the pen to give great healthcare to many people – FAST”



Healthcare was just one topic of conversation as Senator Paul took some time to talk to Louisville business leaders about tax reform.



“My priority is that everybody get some benefit from it, whether you're poor, middle class, or rich. I think we need to have an across the board tax cut,” he said.



Sen. Paul said he's afraid middle-income people, who are those that make between $75,000 and $300,000 a year may see a significant tax increase under the current proposal, which he wants to avoid. Paul said the President is on the same page.



“He said that he absolutely agreed with me and he will not let there be a tax increase on the middle-income folks,” Sen. Paul said referencing a conversation earlier this week with President Trump. “That is good news to me, but Washington is not always a simple place. He says that's what he's for, but many in the leadership, some in my party, are floating a proposal that will raise taxes on the middle income.”



Senator Paul said he believes it is necessary to lower corporate income tax, but did suggest he will not vote for the current proposal if taxes are raised on middle-income folks.

© 2017 WHAS-TV