Sen. Paul pushes association healthcare plans

Rand Paul in Louisville (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- More than a dozen Kentucky groups stood behind Senator Rand Paul Thursday afternoon as he called for his party's leaders to add "association" health plans to their healthcare fix.

Kentucky’s Junior Senator said he's reached out to Senate Republican leadership to push for the plan he touted along Louisville’s waterfront, but so far he claims to have received no response.

That leadership would include Kentucky's Senior Senator, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who is also an architect of the so-called "Trumpcare" plan.

We've reached out to Leader McConnell’s office for a response and received this statement:

As an avid supporter of the First Amendment, Senator McConnell believes that all citizens have the right to peacefully assemble and express their opinions. As he participates in events around the Commonwealth, the Senator is hearing directly from Kentuckians about their concerns for the future of this country. One of the most discussed issues among the people of Kentucky is the failing state of Obamacare.

Senator Paul called for more "associated healthcare plans" in the legislation being worked on now. He was backed by more than a dozen large Kentucky organizations like Farm Bureau and Kentucky Cattlemen.

The Senator suggested that if rules were loosened allowing more people to join groups for insurance purposes about 90 percent of Americans could find affordable insurance.

"Group insurance kind of works in our country,” said Senator Paul. “So, if you work for Toyota you don't worry, nobody wants anyone in their family to get sick, but you don't worry you'll lose your insurance or your job if they get sick. Credit Unions, 7 to 800,000 people belong to credit unions, what if they had a healthcare association for Kentucky? What if they had one for the country? Credit unions nationally would be millions of people. All you have to do is legalize this. It doesn't cost anything. We're legalizing competition and we're legalizing the ability to join a group."

Senator Paul said some of that legislation is in the current plan before Senate leadership but the Kentucky Republican does not think it goes far enough in allowing associations across state lines. While he said he has yet to get feedback from his own party's leadership, Senator Paul did say President Trump was receptive to the idea when he discussed associated healthcare plans at the White House.

© 2017 WHAS-TV