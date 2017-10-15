Sen. Paul goes on golf outing with President Trump

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 15: U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) (L) and US President Donald J. Trump (R) exit a vehicle outside the South Portico of the White House after returning from a golf outing in Virginia. (Photo by Michael Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images) (Photo: Pool, 2017 Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – President Trump took to the golf course over the weekend with Kentucky Senator Rand Paul.

The Republican joined the commander-in-chief at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia.

This comes after the two became allies when they partnered for an executive order undercutting the Affordable Care Act by seeking to expand cheap access to private insurance over state lines.

Senator Paul did lose to President Trump in the game by three holes.

