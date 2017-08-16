Sen. McConnell: White supremacist, KKK, and neo-nazi groups not wanted in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- United States Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released a statement saying the messages of hate from white supremacist, KKK, and neo-nazi groups is not welcomed in Kentucky.

He also says there are no good neo-nazis and people who do share their views do not support American ideals and freedoms.

The following is McConnell’s full statement:



“The white supremacist, KKK, and neo-nazi groups who brought hatred and violence to Charlottesville are now planning a rally in Lexington. Their messages of hate and bigotry are not welcome in Kentucky and should not be welcome anywhere in America.



“We can have no tolerance for an ideology of racial hatred. There are no good neo-nazis, and those who espouse their views are not supporters of American ideals and freedoms. We all have a responsibility to stand against hate and violence, wherever it raises its evil head.”

