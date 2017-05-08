WHAS
Close

Sally Yates expected to testify on Russia's interference in U.S. election

ABC News , WHAS 2:29 PM. EDT May 08, 2017

RELATED: Sally Yates to offer first public account of Flynn's Russia contacts

© 2017 ABC News


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories