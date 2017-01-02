Republicans ready legislation as Kentucky lawmakers head to work

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) – The odd-year, shortened, Kentucky General Assembly begins Tuesday morning. One Republican leader compared waiting to being a kid told he was going to “Disney World”.

It will be a historic start to this session when new members of the House are sworn in at noon. They took control of the majority after Kentuckians went to the polls and delivered a “super majority” to GOP lawmakers.

"I'm like that kid who gets told by his parents that he's going to Disney World and he says, “I'm too excited to sleep”, explained Senate Floor Majority Leader Damon Thayer.

Thayer said that republican leadership has been working on the agenda for this short session since September when they felt that their party would likely take control of the House.

But what would result in a 28 seat edge was a surprise even he did not expect.

Now both chambers brace for bills to be filed as the General Assembly begins on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

"It's not going to be a surprise”, said Senator Thayer. “We're going to focus on pro-business and pro-life issues that we think are a priority.”

Thayer said right-to-work and prevailing wage are two of those priorities.

They're also looking to build upon the success of last year's "Informed Consent Abortion Bill".

That bill was the first piece Kentucky of pro-life legislation signed in nearly a decade.

Thayer said that you can expect a bill that would require a woman take part in an ultrasound before an abortion.

“I'm very hopeful that we're going to be able to set Kentucky on a new course and that the people of Kentucky will see the fruits of the electoral victories they have granted the Republican Party over the last two election cycles.”

The Senate Floor Majority Leader also said that he does not expect tax reform or structural pension reform to take place during this shortened 30-day session. Thayer hinted, as have others, that a special session may be called to tackle one of those issues during this year.