Rep. Yarmuth talks healthcare following Senate vote

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – As the Senate moves toward repealing the Affordable Care Act, other local lawmakers are reacting to the vote.

Congressman John Yarmuth talked about the country’s healthcare options following the Senate’s vote on Terry Meiners’ WHAS Radio Show Tuesday.

“They've found themselves in a box. In which they've talked about repealing the Affordable Care Act for 7 years but never really thought about what they could replace it with. Now they are finding out what I’ve been saying all along that there really isn't an alternative to the Affordable Care Act except going back to where we were – where insurance companies determined who lived and died.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that a repeal and delay bill would increase the number of uninsured by 17 Million in 2018 and increase to 32 Million by 2026.

© 2017 WHAS-TV