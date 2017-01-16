LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Live on WHAS11 News Monday, Rep. John Yarmuth confirmed that he will not attend the inauguration ceremony in Washington D.C.

Yarmuth said he was boycotting the inauguration but does not question the legitimacy of the office of the President and election results.

He also said his decision to not attend was in part to show his allegiance with Georgia Congressman John Lewis.

"He is just one of the most incredible Americans," Yarmuth said. "...certainly someone who has taken action his entire life."

Yarmuth said it was ignorant and an insult to say Lewis is just a man of talk and no action.

This announcement comes after several members of Congress said they will not be attending the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump.

RELATED: Several Democratic Congress members plan to skip inauguration

(© 2017 WHAS)