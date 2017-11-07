Rep. Wayne announces he won't seek re-election

Jim Wayne

FRANKFORT – Longtime Kentucky State Rep Jim Wayne will not run for reelection. The 35th Dist. Democrat says it's time to retire.

He will serve out the remainder of his term.

“You can’t accomplish anything on your own. Progress is achieved by those dedicated to the hard work of building coalitions and fighting for change. I’m fortunate that I’ve partnered with people who not only have enriched my life, but have created lasting change in our commonwealth,” Wayne said. “It has been a blessing beyond measure to work so closely with people committed to justice and progress. I couldn’t ask for better allies, and I can’t thank the people in my district enough for trusting me to be their voice at the State Capitol.”

Wayne battled larynx cancer in '15 but says the decision to not run for reelection has nothing to do with his health.

Wayne says he still has many assignments on his plate for his final year as a legislator. He will continue working toward a statewide ban on corporal punishment in schools. He will continue to call for gun safety laws and push for legislation that would allow local governments to regulate firearms, prohibit guns from college campuses, and implement licensing of gun owners and registration of firearm and ammunition. He will continue pursuing soundproofing credits for those with homes still overcome with noise by the Louisville airport. And, of course, he will continue calling for tax reform.

“I will continue using every opportunity I have to urge tax reform that supports working families and promotes fairness in Kentucky,” Wayne said. “I’ll remain as busy as ever for the remainder of my term. After that, I hope we’ll have a new legislator with a commitment to social justice that I can enjoy supporting just as strongly as the people of the 35th District have supported me for 27 years.”

© 2017 WHAS-TV