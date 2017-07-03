Rep. Massie's bill would allow CCDW in DC
Co-sponsors are signing on to a plan from one Kentucky lawmaker in an effort to prevent shootings like the one at the Republican baseball practice. The answer? Allow carry and conceal permit owners to have their firearms in Washington, DC.
WHAS 5:56 PM. EDT July 03, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
The Vault revisits the Ivan Cano case 10 years later
-
Suspect in wild police chase appears in court
-
Morning Brew in Spanish 7.3.17
-
Morning Brew 7.3.17
-
Thieves targeting mailboxes for identity theft
-
Possible retaliation after teen's stabbing death
-
What Not To Buy Amazon Prime Day 2017
-
JCPS interim superintendent to announce plans
-
Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day
-
Fans flock to Madison, Ind for annual Regatta
More Stories
-
Central Hardin principal plans memorial for students…Jul. 3, 2017, 5:53 p.m.
-
Muggy with occasional rain through the Fourth!Feb 13, 2016, 5:56 p.m.
-
What you need to know about Louisville Waterfront…Jul. 3, 2017, 4:44 p.m.