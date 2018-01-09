Rep. Hoover speaks for 1st time since resigning as Ky. House Speaker

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- For the first time Rep. Jeff Hoover talked on-camera since his fiery speech resigning from Kentucky House Speaker on Monday.

His resignation came for the good of the caucus, he says.

Hoover describes the lies he says were told about him by Governor Matt Bevin and says he intends to get to work in the House.

He also was critical of the eight lawmakers who pushed to have him expelled from the legislature and insists that his failings were not illegal and that he will not be expelled for them.

