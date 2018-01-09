Rep. Hoover proposes rule change after resignation

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) – Rep. Jeff Hoover returned to work and told WHAS after his floor speech he feels "the best in probably ten years.” He described relief, vindication and no concern regarding his relationship with Governor Matt Bevin.



"I’m not concerned about that at all because I’m not the one that's been lying and saying false things,” Rep. Hoover said.

On the floor, he took aim at the eight lawmakers who filed the complaint leading to an investigation that could see him expelled.



The man from Russell County pushed a resolution to change the rule used against him to require those who filed complaints to pay legal fees of the accused if no charges move forward.

The heated debate was an example of the rift in the majority party, some of whom he accused of plotting against him.



“I’m not going to be removed from the House. I did nothing to justify removal from the House. If it's about conduct to remove someone from the House, why was there no complaint filed against the other three legislators who were involved? It's about discrediting and destroying Jeff Hoover politically,” Rep. Hoover said.



"I mean that's ridiculous. He's gone on record and accused anyone and everyone for his problems. He committed an action over a two year period with a young lady that he should not have and he's blaming everybody but himself,” Rep. Phil Moffett (R) said.



The rules resolution failed because the speaker pro tem said it was attached to the wrong version of rules.

It's unclear whether Representative Hoover will make another try on Jan. 10.

