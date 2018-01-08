Rep. Darryl Owens will not seek reelection (Photo: Ky Government)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Darryl Owens announced today he won't be seeking re-election in the 43rd legislative district in Louisville.



Owens has been a public servant for more than 40 years -- from a judge to assistant attorney general to county commissioner.



He said he has enjoyed every minute of the job as state representative, but it's time for change to make room for the next generation of leaders.



Owens will continue to serve in the General Assembly throughout 2018.

