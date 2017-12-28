Rebecca Johnson nominated to run for late husband's seat

Rep. Dan Johnson and his wife, Rebecca

BULLITT CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- The race is taking shape to fill the Kentucky State House seat left vacant when representative Dan Johnson committed suicide. Johnson's death came days after an investigative report revealed allegations that Johnson molested a teenager in 2012.



Johnson's widow, Rebecca Johnson, has officially been nominated to run for her husband's seat on the Republican ticket.



Linda Belcher was announced as the Democratic candidate by the party in Bullitt County. Belcher served three terms in the Kentucky legislature before she was defeated by Johnson in 2016.



Voters will choose Dan Johnson's replacement in a special election on February 20.

