Rand Paul: Bring healthcare reform into the open

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – For the first time since dodging bullets last week, Senator Rand Paul was back at work in Kentucky. The Republican lawmaker visited with employees at Gordon Food Service in Shepherdsville during a closed-to-the-media meeting. Afterward, he discussed with reporters the shooting and healthcare.

Kentucky’s Junior Senator believes Senate leaders need to bring their healthcare discussions into the open and out of private talks.

“I'm not a huge fan of the way it's unfolding”, Sen. Paul said. “My preference also is that what we need to do is encourage market forces, competition, to bring prices down. I'm afraid what we're actually going to end up doing is sort of a recapitulation of Obamacare or Obamacare Lite. I'm afraid we're not going to fix it necessarily but we're going to take taxpayer money and we're going to subsidize the death spiral".

Senator Paul chuckled as he said he was getting updates on the plan only through leaked news reports. He's not convinced the Senate leadership is working on a "good solution" and refuses to vote without studying the recommendation.

“I am putting pressure on them to let us see it soon and let us evaluate it. I don't want to get it at the last minute and be told 24 hours later that this debate we've been having for 8 years, I have 24 hours to decide on it. So we're pushing to get it as soon as possible", he said.

The conversation also turned to the shooting last week that injured Congressman Steve Scalise, two Capitol police officers and a lobbyist. Investigators suggest a political motive by the gunman who opened fire on the GOP Congressional baseball team as it prepared for a charity game with Democrats.

While a Sheriff's Deputy was visible at this event we've seen security before.

Senator Paul said dodging bullets last week has him much more aware of his surroundings.

When asked whether lawmakers should carry concealed weapons, he said this, “I think guns in the hands of good people are a deterrent to crime and a deterrent to extensive violence.”

Rand Paul also discussed his feelings about the officers who he credits with saving more than 20 people during the shooting and his thoughts about security while working with constituents.

You can see the full interview here: https://www.facebook.com/chriswnewsfanpage/videos/1392526927503602/

