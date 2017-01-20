'Rally to Move Forward' set for Saturday morning in downtown Louisville

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- When Donald Trump took the presidential oath, Congressman John Yarmuth was one of nearly 70 democratic lawmakers who decided to sit out seeing it in person.

"I don't regret the stance I took but I do kind of regret not having been there," he told WHAS11 Friday night.

He watched from Louisville and said President Trump's speech could have been better. He wants to give him a chance, but Congressman Yarmuth says we can't forget about the memorable sound bites that came from candidate Trump during the primaries.

"I think we ought to publicly reject many of the divisive and hurtful themes that emerged during the campaign, but also to look forward productively for a unified country," Rep. Yarmuth said.

Ben Evans is organizing Saturday's 'Rally to Move Forward' outside Metro Hall and at the foot of the Thomas Jefferson memorial. "This rally is an opportunity to encourage people to engage in their democracy," he explained. Evans says at a time when the country is divided, we can learn from some of Jefferson's ideas.

"Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. That's sort of foundational to this country. A lot of American's right now feel like they need to come together and make sure values are held and protected," Evans said.

The rally is non-partisan and is not intended to be an anti-Trump protest. Congressman Yarmuth is scheduled to speak and plans to use his time as a rallying call for unity.

"I think we are all interested in moving forward."

The rally is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon.

