Quiet zone proposed for much of Metro's District 3

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- If you ever stop and listen, the sounds from several trains take over the Park Hill neighborhood throughout the day.

"Day and night," said James Elliott. He owns a tax business that butts up to the railroad tracks.

"All of a sudden a loud sound of a horn, it's really disturbs me and shakes me," he told WHAS11.

Councilwoman Mary Woolridge is hoping to silence much of the train traffic. Construction to close seven crossings is in the works, which includes a portion of Elliott's front drive. However, he's taking it in stride.

"The inconvenience that we will experience, I don't feel outweighs the advantage of having a quiet zone," he said.

Federal law requires conductors to sound the horn as they approach an active crossing, but by closing some, Woolridge believes her community can be classified as a quiet zone. It would allow conductors to lay off the horn.

"These trains literally shake your house. I mean, they really jar your house," she said.

We tested how loud the sound can get. We recorded one train registering a decibel of 103.8 which is the equivalent of standing next to a working table saw. Elliott said that's simply too loud.

"I'll be very, very pleased when we will have a quiet zone," he said.

The city of Louisville, Norfolk Southern and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet are all paying for the $1.8 million project. Woolridge does not have a time frame on when the project will be complete.



