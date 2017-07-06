Protesters gather outside of Sen. Mitch McConnell’s office (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Dozens gathered outside Senator Mitch McConnell's Louisville office today as part of a nationwide effort to stop the Senate from passing its version of a healthcare bill.



The group says five of their members were cited by police during the demonstration inside the Gene Snyder Federal Courthouse.

The group says they want Sen. McConnell to vote no on the healthcare bill and they want to have a discussion.

The protesters say they were prepared to stay at the office all night, but they did leave when they were asked to.

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul has voiced his opposition to the healthcare bill.

© 2017 WHAS-TV