President Trump 'went rogue' on Iran deal, health care: Pelosi

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 13: House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds a news conference. Pelosi discussed Trump's decertification of the Iranian nuclear deal and his moves to weaken Obamacare.(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, 2017 Getty Images)

ABC News ) -- The Democratic leader of the House of Representatives said President Donald Trump "went rogue" with his decisions on ending Obamacare subsidies, changing birth-control coverage mandates and decertifying the Iran nuclear deal.

““This week, the week of Friday the 13th, is the week that President Trump went rogue," House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi of California told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos in an exclusive interview on "This Week" Sunday. "He went rogue on women's health in particular, the Affordable Care Act, the Iran decision that he made. And ... he continues his war on the middle class with his unfair tax plan.”

The Trump administration earlier this month announced two new rules allowing employers to claim religious or moral exemptions to providing insurance coverage for birth control under the Affordable Care Act.

And last week, Trump struck another blow to former President Obama's signature health care law by ending subsidy payments to insurers to help low- and middle-income families cover health care costs.

The president last week also chipped away at Obama-era policies by saying he will decertify the Iran nuclear agreement. He said he is leaving it up to Congress on whether the U.S. should remain in the deal. also this week further chipped away at Obama-era policies by saying he will decertify the Iran nuclear agreement. The president shifted responsibility to Congress on whether the U.S. should remain in the deal.

On health care, Pelosi said that President Trump is ignoring the “wholesale chaos that he's inflicting on the system,” adding that “either the president doesn't know, or he doesn't care.”

“What he’s doing is hurting the American people. This isn't about policy or politics. It's about the American people,” the California congresswoman said.

Asked how she would respond to President Trump’s call for Democrats to work with him on health care, Pelosi responded, “I think we're a little far down the road for that.”

On Democratic Party politics, Stephanopoulos asked Pelosi about a comment last week by fellow California House Democrat Linda Sanchez that "it's time for change" and “a new generation of leaders” for the national party.

Pelosi dismissed Sanchez's comment, saying there’s “a great array of talent” in the party which she has “promoted all along the way."

"It's up to the caucus to select its next leadership," Pelosi said. "I enjoy the support of my caucus."

The Democratic House leader stressed that she’s not ready to leave government while former President Obama’s health care law is under attack by the Republican Party.

“The Affordable Care Act, as you know, is very important to me ... When the president became the president and I saw the threat to it, I said, ‘I've got to stay to take care of the Affordable Care Act.' That's my fight. That's my mission,” she said.

© 2017 ABC News