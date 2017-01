Jenean Hampton and Matt Bevin (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- President-elect Donald Trump will meet with Kentucky Lieutenant Governor Jenean Hampton on Friday, Jan. 6.

The pair will be together in New York for intelligence meetings on the Russian hacking into the U.S. election.

Reuters reports this is also expected to be an unofficial meeting on his vision for his first 100 days in office.