POTUS calls for voter fraud investigation, despite numerous rebuttals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11) – Less than 24 hours after being rebuked by multiple elections officials, including Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes, President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced he will seek a federal investigation into his previously debunked claims of widespread voter fraud during the November 2016 which launched him into the high office.

"I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!" Trump tweeted Wednesday morning.

The announcement comes one day after White House reporters pressed White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer who repeated the President's previous assertion, without evidence, that "millions of illegal votes" were cast, citing "studies and information" that were presented to President Trump as the basis of the belief, ABC News reported.

ABC News White House Correspondent Cecelia Vega reported authors of studies Spicer cited as evidence disputed spokesperson's characterization, according to an article published Tuesday.

"We are not aware of any evidence that supports the voter fraud claims made by President Trump, but we are open to learning more about the Administration’s concerns," Vega reported the National Association of Secretaries of State as saying in a statement, "In the lead up to the November 2016 election, secretaries of state expressed their confidence in the systemic integrity of our election process as a bipartisan group, and they stand behind that statement today.”

Lundergan Grimes was one of several elected officials who shot down the new claims Tuesday, calling the allegations "alternative facts.”

"Four days ago, President Trump took the oath of office in an inauguration ceremony that signified the smooth transition of power in our country. That transition was borne of the democratic elections process – the best in the world – in which I have an unshakable faith. President Trump's assertion that millions of people voted illegally in the 2016 election is completely unsubstantiated. It's simply not true. Continual false claims regarding the integrity of our voting process should offend every voter of every political persuasion. There's no room for alternative facts or reality when it comes to our election administration.

President Trump has stood by those claims since former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by three million."

Attorney General Andy Beshear's office received 216 calls to the Election Fraud Hotline on Election Day.

Most of the calls involved procedural and legal questions. About a dozen involved possible fraud.

Lundergan Grimes had no issued a response to the President's call for an investigation by the time this story was published.





