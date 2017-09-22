Pence making tax reform case in Indiana with eye on Donnelly

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 25: Indiana Gov. Mike Pence speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition spring leadership meeting at The Venetian Las Vegas on April 25, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Photo: Ethan Miller, Custom)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence will make the Republican case for a federal tax code overhaul during a speech Friday.



But the decision to deliver it in his home state of Indiana is no coincidence. It's the continuation of a campaign by President Donald Trump's administration, attempting to woo and pressure Indiana Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly to get on board with Republican's tax plans.



Donnelly is one of three vulnerable Senate Democrats up for re-election in 2018 who represent states Trump won.



His office did not respond to a request for comment Thursday. But thus far Donnelly has been coy about whether Republicans can persuade him.

© 2017 Associated Press