Paul addresses concerns with healthcare bill; will visit Louisville Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Senator Rand Paul will return to the Metro area Monday, visiting production line workers at the Siemens Plant in Middletown.

His visit comes in the middle of a healthcare showdown.

Senator Paul is one of five senators announcing opposition to the American Health Care Act Bill in its current form.

During ABC’s This Week with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday, Senator Paul said there is “no way” this bill will bring down premiums.

“And it’s a false, sort of overpromising to say, ‘Oh yes, insurance premiums are going to go down but we’re keeping 10 of the 12 mandates that caused the prices to go up.’ It’s a foolish notion to promise something you can’t provide,” he said.

The bill is currently undergoing analysis in the Congressional Budget Office. Their findings on how much it will save the government and how many will lose coverage under this new revision is expected to be released sometime this week.

