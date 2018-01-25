Oprah Winfrey on running for president: 'It's not something that interests me'

(USA Today) - Looks like Oprah 2020 is not going to happen, folks.

In an interview with InStyle published Thursday, Oprah Winfrey cleared up whether or not she would be interested in running for president, and the answer was a pretty clear no.

"I’ve always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not. And so it’s not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for it," she explained. "I met with someone the other day who said that they would help me with a campaign. That’s not for me."

She said that she did see the Oprah 2020 paraphernalia that has flooded the Internet, however.

"I actually saw a mug the other day... I thought it was a cute mug," she said. "All you need is a mug and some campaign literature and a T-shirt."

She also mentioned that her friend and TV host Gayle King keeps her updated on the public's interest in her running.

"Gayle—who knows me as well as I know myself practically—has been calling me regularly and texting me things, like a woman in the airport saying, 'When’s Oprah going to run?' So Gayle sends me these things," she said. "And then she’ll go, 'I know, I know, I know! It wouldn’t be good for you—it would be good for everyone else

The news that Winfrey doesn't plan to run for office is sure to disappoint many fans who became enamored with the idea after her inspiring speech at the Golden Globes while accepting her Cecil B. DeMille Award earlier this month.

During her impassioned speech, she moved the audience (who cheered, shed tears and gave standing ovations) with powerful messages about women, equality, sexual harassment and more.

